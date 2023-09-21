NIT Silchar replaces dean amid hunger strike by students

The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar has removed Dr. BK Roy as dean academics in response to the ongoing student agitation that began on September 18.

The move came in the wake of the hunger strike by students following the suicide of a third-year Electrical Engineering student. Shortly after the suicide, Dr. Roy’s residence was vandalized by a group of irate students.

NIT Silchar’s Registrar K L Baishnab issued a statement to reporters announcing that Dr. L C Saikia would temporarily assume the role of dean academics.

Advertisement

Baishnab emphasized that this appointment is an interim measure.

“The students’ demands are currently being reviewed. The removal of the dean academics was a primary demand, and we have taken swift action on it. Other issues raised by the protesting students fall under the jurisdiction of the Director. However, he is currently out of town on important business, so we must await his return,” stated the registrar.

Meanwhile, the hunger strike continues with a focus on various demands aimed at achieving reforms and justice for the deceased student.

The students insist that the incident amounts to “institutional murder” and are calling for accountability from those responsible for the tragedy. Reports indicate that three students have fallen ill due to the ongoing hunger strike.