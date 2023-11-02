Maratha quota: Manoj Jarange Patil ends hunger strike, gives fresh 2-month ultimatum to Shinde govt

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Thursday ended his indefinite hunger fast after meeting a delegation of Maharashtra government led by four ministers and two retired high court judges. He, however, gave the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government an ultimatum of two months till January 2, 2024 to resolve the reservation issue.

Live tv visuals showed Patil being given juice as he announced to withdraw his indefinite strike in Antarwali Sarkari village in Maharashtra’s Jalna after meeting the delegation.

While Patil called off his fast, he kept the Shinde government on edge with a fresh ultimatum and warned of a greater agitation if their demand of state-wide quota for Marathas is not met by January 2 next year.

“This is the last chance for the government to give a quota for the Marathas. We told the delegation that we cannot accept reservation for Maratha only in Marathwada. We want it for the entire community for all Maharashtra. I do not want reservation just for the benefit of the Maratha community in Marathwada but the whole of State,” Patil was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

He further warned the Shinde government Maratha quota agitators will reach Mumbai and “cut of the economic lifeline of these politicians” if the government deceived them.

“I am not satisfied on any of the issues. However, my supporters urged me to call off my hunger fast. But there will be no more reprieve for the government…If they deceive us after that, we will reach Mumbai and cut-off the economic lifelines of these politicians. We will not let the politicians step out of homes,” the activist warned.

Earlier Wednesday, the Maharashtra government had called an all-party meeting on the issue of Maratha quota where leaders agreed on Maratha reservation within legal framework.