New Alipore College celebrated 60 years

Bratya Basu, state Education minister inaugurated a function to celebrate the 60th anniversary of New Alipore College at a function on 4 August. In his speech Mr basu highlighted how the college had played an important role in academic andintellectuals developments in south Kolkata in the crucial post partition era. He congratulated the faculty members, students and staff members of the college for making it happen in the past 60 years.

Mr Aroop Biswas, state minister for Power, Houing Youth Services and Sports who is the president of the Governing Body of the college talked about the studentteacher relationship as the most important factor in the college and highlighted the glorious journey of the colege in the past six decades. Professor Jaydeep Sarangi, principal of the college highlighted the motto of the college: ‘Include, Ignite and Innovate’. He talked about the importance of inclusivity in order to promote social consciousness and practice of learning amongst the students of the college.

Mr Debashis Kumar, MLA from Rashbehari and member, mayor-in-council in charge of Parks and Squares and several other dignitaries attended the function. After the publication of the new assessment system of NAAC, the college acquired A grade as the first college in the city. A new laaboratory for Journalism and Mass Commication and LT department was inaugurated to mark the occasion. A photography gallery was opened and several books were released on the occasion. It was followed by a musical programme by the Bengali band Dohar.

