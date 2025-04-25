Madhyamik results to be published on 2 May

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education would publish the results of Class X Madhyamik results on 2 May. The results would be formally announced at 9 in the morning on that day. This year the results would be out 70 days after the examination got over.

According to the Board of Secondary Education, the results would be uploaded on the Board’s official website wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in immediately after being formally announced on that day. The results would be visible on these websites from 9.45 a.m. onwards.

Board sources also claimed that the merit list up to ranking 10 too would be published on the day of publication of results.

This year, the Madhyamik examination started on 10 February and ended on 22 February. Like previous years, according to the Secondary Board, this year too, the number of female students outnumbered male students.

In 2024 too, the results for the examination were declared on the same day on 2 May.

Board sources said that the overall number of examinees this year were 9,84,750. Out of which, female candidates were 5,55,950, while the male candidates were 4,28, 803. The examinations were held at 6,283 centres throughout the state.