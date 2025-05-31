JAC class 12 results: 91.92% pass in Commerce, 79.26% in Science

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday declared the results of the class 12 examinations for Science and Commerce streams. The overall pass percentage stood at 79.26 per cent in Science and 91.92 per cent in Commerce, with girls outperforming boys in both streams. Students can access their results on the official websites: jacresults.com and results.digilocker.gov.in.

The results were formally announced at the JAC auditorium by Education Minister Ramdas Soren and JAC Chairman Natwa Hansda. The minister extended congratulations to the successful candidates, their guardians, and departmental officers, stating that educational outreach remains a priority for the state government. He reaffirmed the commitment of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s administration to ensure that quality education reaches every section of society.

This year, 98,634 students appeared in the Science stream and 22,066 in Commerce. The examinations were conducted between 11 February and 3 March. As per the merit list released by the council, Ankita Dutta of Government Plus Two High School, Govindpur, topped the Science stream with 477 marks. Anil Sah of Noamundi Inter College followed with 476 marks, while Sainath Kumar Sahu of Plus Two High School, Barkagaon, secured the third position with 474 marks.

In Commerce, Reshmi Kumari of St Xavier’s Girls Inter College, Chaibasa, emerged as the state topper with 576 marks. Mihijam Government Plus Two High School students Asgar Sheikh and Niranjan Sahu secured second and third positions with 475 and 474 marks, respectively.

District-wise, Latehar outperformed all others with a pass percentage of 88.02 in Science and 100 per cent in Commerce. In Ranchi, 76.01 per cent of students passed in Science and 93.68 per cent in Commerce.

In the Science stream, 58,720 students secured first division, 19,383 second division and 63 third division. In Commerce, 12,829 students passed with first division, 7,234 with second, and 222 with third. The overall performance shows an improvement from the previous year, when the pass percentages were 72.70 in Science and 90.60 in Commerce.

Present on the occasion were JCERT Director Shashi Ranjan Singh, Joint Secretary of the School Education and Literacy Department Kunwar Singh Pahan, and JAC Secretary Jayant Kumar Mishra, who welcomed the dignitaries and commended the council’s efforts in ensuring timely and transparent evaluation.