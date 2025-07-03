CBSE practical exams from July 10; final marks to be uploaded on same day

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the practical exams for classes 10 and 12 from July 10 onwards. The exams which will be conducted alongside the Supplementary Examinations 2025 will culminate on July 15.

In detailed guidelines issued by the Board it was announced that while the Class 10 supplementary exams will be held from July 15 to July 22, the same for Class 12 will be conducted on July 15.

The Board stated that for class 12, a student who has been placed in the Compartment category due to Repeat in Practical (RP) shall have to appear in the practical examination only during the Supplementary exams. The previous theory examination marks will be carried forward and accounted for.

However, for Class X, a student who has been placed in the Compartment category due to Repeat in Theory and Practical Both (RB) shall have to appear in the practical examination as well as in the theory examination during the Supplementary Examinations. In Class X, a candidate is declared pass in a subject provided he has secured 33 marks including Theory and Internal Assessment.

The Board has also urged the examinees to reach out to their schools or examination centres with a copy of their result and mark sheet and admit card by July 7. Instructing the principal or centre superintendent of each school, the Board stated that they have to prepare a subject-wise list of all students scheduled for practical examinations.

The circular also stated that the Board’s Regional Offices will appoint External Examiners for all students of Class XII while the internal examiners shall be appointed by the schools/centre superintendent from their own school teachers.

Further, the practical answer books supplied by the Regional Offices are to be used for the conduct of the practical examination.

It was also stated that schools or examination centres where practical exams are conducted during the Supplementary Examination shall upload the marks awarded to the candidates on the portal on the same day. The marks once uploaded shall be deemed final and no request for any change in the same will be accepted.