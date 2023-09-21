Last date for GATE, JAM registration extended to October 13: IIT K

The preparations for conducting GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) and JAM (Joint Admission Test) 2024, the national-level entrance exams conducted for post-graduation courses for admission to IITs, NITs, and IISc are underway at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

IIT Kanpur is one of the eight academic institutions conducting the examination on behalf of the Ministry of Education (MoE).

The deadline for the registrations has been extended from September 29 to October 13, 2023. Late fees, however, will be applicable for the same, a statement by IIT K said on Thursday.

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) assesses candidates for a comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Science, Architecture, and Humanities.

The candidates who qualify for GATE can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Masters programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, and Humanities in institutions supported by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. The GATE score is also used by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programs without MoE scholarships. GATE scores are accepted for admission by some prestigious international universities like Nanyang Technological University (NTU), the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Technical University of Munich (TUM). Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using GATE score for recruitment. The ideal GATE score for recruitment by PSUs varies from company to company and also depends on the academic discipline. However, candidates with a GATE score in the top 10 percentile stand a good chance of getting selected for PSU jobs.

Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is an all-India computer-based entrance examination administered and conducted across the country jointly by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore and Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on behalf of the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. The main objective of JAM is to consolidate science as a career option for bright students across the country for admission to M.Sc. (Two-Year), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., Dual Degree, Integrated Ph.D. and other Post-Bachelor Degree programs.

Those who pass the JAM will be able to pursue higher studies in India’s top-notch institutions like the IITs, IIMs and IISc where they will get the opportunity to involve themselves in inter-disciplinary interactions and utilize the research infrastructure. It will equip them to pursue R&D careers in frontier areas of basic sciences as well as interdisciplinary areas of science and technology.

As per the schedule, the entrance exams of GATE 2024 and JAM 2024 will be conducted on 3-4 February 2024 and 10-11 February 2024 respectively. The results of the exams are slated to be announced on March 16, 2024. More details can be availed at https://gate2024.iisc.ac.in/