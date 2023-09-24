IP University to host Silver Jubilee Health Mela from October 5

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University is gearing up to host a grand health mela to mark its Silver Jubilee Year celebrations. This health mela is scheduled to take place from 5th October to 10th October at Talakatora Stadium in Delhi.

The theme of this health mela is “One Step Towards Good Health.” More than a hundred government and non-government organizations related to healthcare services are participating in this fair, including all affiliated institutes of the university.

Together they will be offering over a dozen medical services including eye test, oral cancer screening, ENT check-up, blood test, sugar and hemoglobin tests, BMI and blood pressure examination along with many other medical tests; completely free of cost. Along with this, Homeopathy, Ayurvedic, and Yoga consultations will also be available free.

Advertisement

On the lines of the theme of the health mela, expert lectures, discussions and debates will be organized on topics such as lifestyle-related diseases and their diagnosis, mental health, elderly care, blood and organ donation, cancer prevention, infectious diseases, dental care, nutrition, etc. Several stalls promoting millets and other healthy lifestyle options will also be featured at the venue.

Special training sessions on life-saving techniques like BLS, CPR, and first aid are also scheduled during the health mela and will provide certification to the participants completing the training.

For the entertainment of attendees, daily events will include one-act plays, street plays, monologues, group singing, classical and western music, folk dances, classical dances, quizzes, debates, stand-up comedy, painting, and various activities for children’s entertainment.

Speaking about the health mela, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Mahesh Verma said: “Our goal is to spread awareness about health among the people. After the pandemic, people have become concerned about their health. This health mela attempts to address all health-related concerns of the general public.”