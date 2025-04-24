TN to have a University christened after late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi

Tamil Nadu will soon have a University named after the late DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district, 280 km south of Chennai.

Announcing this in the state assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister MK Stalin said the varsity would honour Karunanidhi’s initiatives and efforts in developing the educational sector in Tamil Nadu with a futuristic vision. The announcement was made in response to a special calling attention motion moved by TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, who is also the CLP Leader.

Speaking on the motion, Selvaperunthagai urged the Chief Minister to make the announcement without any hesitation. Recalling Karunanidhi’s sustained campaign for State Autonomy and the rights of States like securing the honour to hoist the national tricolour on Independence Day, he said most of the former Chief Ministers have Universities named after them and “Kalaignar” as the late patriarch is called deserved one.

He was supported by GK Mani of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and others. Speaker M Appavu joined the chorus and endorsed the motion. The principal opposition AIADMK and the BJP neither opposed it nor supported it.

The premier Engineering University in Chennai – Anna University – is christened after DMK founder and former CM, Annadurai. Madurai University is named after Congress stalwart and former CM, K Kamaraj. The Medical varsity is named after AIADMK founder and former CM, MG Ramachandran (MGR). Former CM Jayalalithaa has two varsities named after her – Fisheries University and the Music University.