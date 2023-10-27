IIT-Mandi to host ‘5G Use Case Lab’

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi has been selected by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, to host a 5G Use-case lab.

A spokesperson of the Institute informed here on Friday that this lab will be set up by the School of Computing and Electrical Engineering (SCEE) at IIT-Mandi and will facilitate the development and experimentation of 5G applications in various socioeconomic verticals.

The DoT officially awarded the 5G use case Lab to the School of Computing and Electrical Engineering (SCEE), IIT-Mandi on October 27, 2023 at IMC-2023 at the Pragati Maidan, Delhi, said the spokesperson.

The objectives of the 5G Use-case lab will be to build competencies and engagement in 5G technologies in students and academic fraternity and to enable projects at UG and PG level for students using the 5G environment, he said.

Further, this facility will also encourage academia-industry engagement to ideate and develop 5G use cases, and will provide local access to 5G test setup for Startups and MSMEs around the institution, making Indian academia and startup ecosystem 6G ready, he added.

IIT-Mandi 5G Use-case lab will explore applications of 5G technologies in areas spanning e-Healthcare, Smart Cities, and Next-Generation Communication.

IIT-Mandi telecasted the program in its North Campus auditorium, which was attended by around 600 students and faculty, students from nearby schools and Industrial training institutes (it is) along with key stakeholders from the start-up sector, said the spokesperson.