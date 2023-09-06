IIT-Mandi: Disciplinary action against 72 students for ragging juniors

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, has taken disciplinary action against 72 students involved in ragging and suspended 10 students from academics and hostel for six months till December.

A spokesperson of IIT-Mandi said here on Wednesday that an incident of ragging came to the institute’s notice and it was found that some B Tech students were involved in the incident with the juniors. IIT Mandi has a robust Anti-Ragging Policy, and the committee investigating this incident immediately apprised the authorities concerned, he stated.

The spokesperson further said that the disciplinary action against 72 students involved in the ragging incident includes a fine of Rs 15,000 and 20 hours of community service, Rs 20,000 and 40 hours of community service, Rs 25,000 and 60 hours of community service and suspension of 10 students from academics and hostel till December 2023.

“IIT Mandi is committed to ensure that all students on campus feel safe and are not exposed to any form of harassment. The Institute encourages students to report such incidents immediately to ensure corrective action is taken and such incidents are prevented on campus,” said the spokesperson.

The ragging incident occurred on 11 August, when the senior students of B Tech allegedly indulged in ragging during the introductory session of the freshers in the institute’s campus.

The freshers made anonymous complaints to the authorities and consequently investigation was carried out and it was found to be true.