IIT Kanpur files record-breaking 122 intellectual property rights in 2023

The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur has achieved a remarkable milestone by filing 122 intellectual property rights and achieving an exceptional licensing rate of around 14 per cent to industry partners in 2023.

The accomplishment highlights the institute’s strength in cutting-edge research and innovation, and marks its third straight year of securing the most intellectual property rights (IPRs) in its history, taking the numbers to 1,039 IPRs so far.

The 122 IPRs filed include 108 patents, four design registrations, three copyrights, and one trademark application along with four US and two China patents. The year also saw 167 IPRs being granted with 15 technologies licensed.

The patents for inventions from varied domains such as MedTech and nano technology include innovative healthcare solutions like a portable medical suction device and a continuous lung health monitoring system. Other notable patents include solid-state sodium-ion batteries and an affordable Braille learning device for the visually impaired.

Prof S Ganesh, director, IIT Kanpur expressed his enthusiasm and said, “We are proud to maintain the momentum by filing 122 IPRs, achieving a record of over 100 filings in our institute for the third year in a row. The institute’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of research and technology has resulted in this record-breaking number of IPRs and positioned the institute as a leader in driving positive change through intellectual contributions.

“The collaborative spirit among our researchers and the support from various stakeholders have played a pivotal role in reaching this milestone,” he said on Wednesday.

The institute also saw a substantial increase in the number of IPRs granted in the calendar year. The 167 patents include innovations such as a gas sensor for detecting ammonia at room temperature, a method and apparatus for treating industrial wastewater, a tactile watch for the visually impaired, and a lateral flow immunoassay strip for detecting mastitis in bovines.

Prof Tarun Gupta, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Kanpur, said, “Inventors are thinking beyond publications; patent filing and technology transfer have become the real accomplishments, proving reproducibility. The increase in the number of IPRs is attributed to a simple process of patent filing, an enabling policy framework by the government, and support from the IPR management committee members.”