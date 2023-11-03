IIT Guwahati, National Taiwan University launch joint research center for technological advancements, innovation

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) and the National Taiwan University of Science and Technology (NTUST), are establishing a joint research centre on both campuses which would have a great significance not only in boosting the technical advancements but would also benefit the research scholars and young scientists in their respective endeavours.

Such exchanges between local and international researchers are essential to both academia and industry, an official release said here.

As a part of the collaborative research and innovation efforts of IIT Guwahati and NTUST Taiwan have significantly boosted technical advancement, which would benefit both institutions’ research scholars and young scientists when they are exposed to a platform of this size.

The joint research centre would focus initially on three emerging technologies- Additive Manufacturing, Semiconductor Technology and Green Energy (Battery and Hydrogen) followed by more in subsequent time.

Speaking about the Joint Research Centre, Prof Vimal Kaitiyar, Dean, of Research and Development, IIT Guwahati said, “The joint research centre would also facilitate the interaction of Taiwan and Indian industries through both universities for possible scale-up and commercial opportunities for industries. Further, both sides will also engage in a joint call of proposals for collaborative research.”

Chuhao Chen, HR Head of Delta Inc. and Kevin Cheng from Foxconn Technology Centre were also present and shared industry perspectives.

Another major highlight of the collaborative event was a symposium jointly organized by IIT Guwahati and NTUST, Taiwan, on Semiconductor Technology, Additive Manufacturing, and Packaging (STAMP-2023) at the IIT Guwahati campus recently.

The symposium was attended by key dignitaries from both Institutes including Prof. PK Iyer, Department of Chemistry and Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati and Prof. Jeng-Ywan Jeng, Professor and Founder of EMRD & SEMI-EMRD and Director, Taiwan High-Speed 3D Printing Research Center.

The symposium featured the participation of experts from both academia and industry, representing India, Taiwan, and the Czech Republic.

The primary agenda of the symposium was divided into three key areas encompassing Semiconductor technology (including Hi-power devices, Silicon Photonics, and Compound Semiconductors), Advanced Manufacturing (with a focus on Additive Manufacturing), and Energy (including Li-ion batteries, Green Hydrogen, and Thermal management) wherein the expert speakers delivered presentations on the above topics.