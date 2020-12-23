Past four days have been very event full at the IIIT Delhi campus as they host international conference on networking, the ‘IEEE International Conference on Advanced Networks and Telecommunications Systems (ANTS 2020)’.

IEEE ANTS is a premier conference on advanced networking and telecommunications topics, which is financially and technically supported by IEEE Communications Society (ComSoc) this year’s theme was “ICT For Connecting Humanity”.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Conference was held virtually. The 4-day conference witnessed several keynote speeches by distinguished speakers from industry, academia and government sectors; panels and forums; technical sessions featuring technical papers extensively reviewed by peers; workshops focusing on the latest trends in various technology; tutorials delivered by experts in respective disciplines.

The inauguration ceremony was held on the 15 December, Professor Emeritus Arogyaswami Paulraj from Standford University, USA, was the chief guest and inauguration speaker.

The four-day event was very informative with keynote sessions, technical session. Many research proposals and papers were also presented by researchers across the globe. The papers were selected after extensive peer review, the best of the proposals were selected for the conference program, which included technical papers, tutorials, workshops, panel discussion, early-career research etc., designed specifically to advance technologies, systems and infrastructure that are continuing to reshape the world and provide all users with access to an unprecedented spectrum of high-speed, seamless and cost-effective global telecommunications services.

Some of the names who graced the occasion are Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT-Kanpur, Dr Sujata Banerjee, Sr. Director of Research at V M Ware, Prof. Y. Narahari, IISc Bangalore, Mr Sarav Radhakrishnan, Architecture Lead, Cisco, Mr Andrew Lord, Senior Manager, Optical Research at BT, Prof. Klaus David, Chair for Communication Technology (ComTec), University of Kassel and many more.

On the occasion Director, IIIT-Delhi welcomed all the invited speakers and conference participants and said, “Being connected with each other is even more important in the present circumstances and the pandemic scenario has shown us the importance of staying connected”. He further added, “We at IIIT-Delhi strive to be industry-facing, globally connected and socially relevant. In this context, the theme for this year’s conference, which is, ICT for connecting humanity resonates very well with us.” While emphasizing that curiosity-driven research, leading to discovery and the creation of new knowledge has been in the DNA of the Communications research community since the very beginning, he wished the Conference participants the very best in exchanging knowledge during the conference and using that knowledge for furthering the reach of ICT for connecting humanity.

Speaking on the occasion Prof. Anand Srivastava, Professor, IIIT-Delhi and General Chair of IEEE ANTS 2020 said, “COVID-19 pandemic has certainly not triggered Industry 5.0, it has certainly brought home the reality of Industry 4.0. The pandemic has demonstrated the critical importance that telecommunications infrastructure plays in keeping businesses, governments, and societies connected and running. The sector has remained “mission-critical” to keep economies moving.

Social distancing and self-isolation mean that telecommunication has become an elevated essential service. The current circumstances may also accelerate the adoption of 5G to meet the demands of bandwidth, performance, and network slicing. It is an opportunity for Communications Service Providers both Mobile Network Operators and cable operators meet the challenge of their new critical role in the changed world to handle surge in the traffic of data and voice.”