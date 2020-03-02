IIIT-Delhi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Lords Education and Health Society (Wish Foundation) with an aim to carry on research on health data analytics.

“As an institution recognized for its cutting-edge research and innovation in the area of information technology, we are very well-placed to initiate both digitization and digitalization of health-care services. Under this collaboration, IIIT-Delhi will carry-out research towards making healthcare available for all, which is one of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) set by UN for our shared future”, Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director, Indraprastha Institution of Information Technology Delhi.

As per the agreement, both organizations will carry out analytics of large datasets, data visualization and predictive analytics, exploring applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning, to support data-driven decision making in primary health care, and policy decisions.

Other than this, the two institutions will also work towards digitisation of health care by designing and implementing digital health interventions at the primary care level. This will include clinical decision support systems, electronic health records, client-friendly and privacy-protecting data systems for low-resource contexts.

WISH Foundation and IIIT-Delhi will collaborate on projects that fall within the mutual areas of interest listed below:

Translating research that emerges from IIIT-Delhi in the form of analysis, products and methods to implementable solutions and inform evidence-based policymaking in LEHS|WISH’s various public health programs; Faculty of IIIT-Delhi providing expert advice on digital health, data analysis and data security to support digital health and health data programming across LEHS|WISH Foundation; Development of collaborative projects with an implementation focus, for which both the parties may jointly develop proposals for innovative digital health models; Internship opportunities for students from IIIT-Delhi on specific digital health and health data projects at LEHS|WISH. Facilitate and support doctoral candidates in research projects that align with LEHS|WISH Foundation’s priorities.

Rajesh R. Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Lords Education and Health Society (WISH Foundation) said, “We look forward to this partnership to build upon existing advances in data analytics and digital interventions in developing innovative digital-led models to drive impact. Practically, we are looking at implementing these to ensure better delivery of primary healthcare at the wellness centers and mohalla clinics.”

Wadhwani Initiative for Sustainable Health (WISH Foundation) is a non-profit with the mission of transforming primary health care through the process, product and service innovations. It implements technology-driven primary health care models in several geographies a focus on RMNCH+A, comprehensive primary health care and urban health.

