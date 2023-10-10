IGNOU, ICAI sign MoU for academic collaboration

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has renewed and restructured the Memorandum of Understanding with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). This MoU is for academic collaboration between the two esteemed Institutions.

The signing ceremony for the MoU took place in the presence of Prof Nageshwar Rao, Vice Chancellor of IGNOU, CA Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI, the dignitaries of ICAI and the faculty members of SOMS, IGNOU. The MoU was signed by CA Jai Kumar Batra, Secretary, ICAI, and Dr. Alok Chaube, Registrar of IGNOU.

CA Dayaniwas Sharma, Chairman, BoS, ICAI appreciated that so far 48522 BCOMAF and 8650 students of MCOMFT have benefitted from the previous MoU and expressed his satisfaction with the continuance of this academic collaboration.

Prof MS Senam Raju, Director of School of Management Studies, expressed his satisfaction with the restructuring of the MoU and explained that the need arises for this MOU in the light of NEP 2020 and the curriculum and credit framework of the UGC.

He also informed that the School of Management Studies has already signed similar revised MoUs with ICSI and ICAI (CMA) and thanked the Vice Chancellor for his instinctive support and encouragement for such institutions and industrial collaborations.

CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice President, ICAI said education is the only means for survival of the fittest. This MOU will provide an opportunity for ICAI students to acquire education in multidisciplinary and diverse areas.

CA Aniket Sunil Talati, President, ICAI, this MoU will provide a unique opportunity for ICAI students to acquire academic qualifications without any effect on the practical knowledge during article-ship.

He expressed that ICAI and IGNOU will jointly play a pivotal role in providing academic and practical exposure to the students. The large scale of educational operations of both institutions will further strengthen and reach the expectations of the nation.

Prof Nageshwar Rao, the Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU, informed that the IGNOU is the largest university in the world in terms of its enrollment. At present, 35 lakh students are on roles and 38 lakh have been passed out.

The IGNOU has a presence in 58 countries with an enrolment of 5,000 students. He also highlighted the commonalities between both institutions like academic operations/activities, international presence, large enrolments, etc. He expressed that this MoU will give the mutual benefit with affordable flexible learning processes to the students.