Gunotsav-2025 to be held in over 45,600 schools in 35 districts of Assam next year

Gunotsav-2025 will be held in over 45,600 schools in 35 districts of Assam from January 6 to February 9 next year, Assam Education Minister said.

Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said that, the Gunotsav-2025 will be held in three phases starting from January 6 next year.

“All preparations are progressing on time. 43,23,499 students in 45,629 schools will be assessed in Gunotsav,” Dr Ranoj Pegu said.

According to the state education department, the self-evaluation of the first phase of the 6th round of Gunotsav will be held on January 6, and the external evaluation in 11 districts will be held on January 7-9 next year.

“The self-evaluation of the second phase of Gunotsav will be held on January 18, and the external evaluation in 13 districts will be held on January 20-22 next year. The self-evaluation for the third phase of Gunotsav will be held on February 6, and the external evaluation will be held in 11 districts on February 7-9 next year,” said Samagra Shiksha, Assam, in a letter.

The letter also stated that, Gunotsav for Bajali and Tamulpur will be conducted by Barpeta and Baksa, respectively.

Gunotsav is an initiative of the Assam government to improve the quality of school education.

The four core areas, viz., scholastic (learning by outcomes of children), co-scholastic, infrastructure, and community participation, are evaluated in the Gunotsav exercise. Schools are graded as A+, A, B, C and D on the basis of performance (90% on Scholastic , 5% each on Co-Scholastic & other areas, and Community Participation & Contributions).

This exercise helps in identifying the learning gaps and ensuring that all children take appropriate remedial measures to attain grade specific learning outcomes.