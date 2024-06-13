Govt urges schools to switch to morning session

With the sweltering heat continuing to trouble, the state school education department today asked the West Bengal Board of Primary, Secondary and Higher secondary councils to mull change in school timing keeping the cruel weather condition in mind.

The school education department has in an advisory asked all the boards that they should ask all schools affiliated to the government and ones government-aided to bring in changes of timing depending on the situation but take utmost care that change in timing does not come in the way of studies and hamper mid-day meals.

According to the advisory issued to the schools, the department has asked all schools to mull morning sessions instead of noon to give comfort to the students. This should be applied to all schools, the advisory read.

As north Bengal experiences rain, south Bengal continues to reeling under severe heat and humid conditions, bringing in extreme discomfort.

Earlier, the government had in a circular ordered to extend summer vacation due to heat and the Lok Sabha polls to 3 June.