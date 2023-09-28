Central University of Punjab organises workshop on women’s entrepreneurship

The Department of Economic Studies of the Central University of Punjab, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) and the National Institute for the Humanities and the Social Sciences (NIHSS), successfully organised a two-day International workshop-cum-conference “Women, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship: Possible Lessons from India and South Africa” on September 27th and 28th, 2023.

Over 200 students, research scholars, and faculty members from CU Punjab and various higher education institutions (HEIs) in the Bathinda region participated in the conference.

During the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tiwari, along with Prof. Mohan Lal Chhipa (former vice-chancellor, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindi Vishwavidyalaya), Dr. Archana Singh (chairperson, Centre for Social Entrepreneurship, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai), Dr. Sandeep Kaur (Organizing Secretary, Associate Professor, Department of Economic Studies and Dean, School of Social Sciences), and university officials unveiled the Conference Souvenir.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Archana Singh, while speaking on the topic of social entrepreneurship and women, said social entrepreneurship is a dynamic concept where business models are used to solve social and environmental problems. She underlined that women’s participation in social entrepreneurship is important as it promotes gender equality, economic empowerment and positive social change.

Prof. Mohan Lal Chhipa, the chief guest for the occasion, spoke on social entrepreneurship and India, highlighting its pivotal role in addressing pressing societal issues in India, such as poverty, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability. He discussed innovative models and strategies employed by Indian social entrepreneurs to create positive social impact while sustaining their ventures.

In his presidential address, Prof. Raghavendra P. Tiwari said that this program will inspire the youth, especially women, to move forward on the path of social entrepreneurship to solve social problems and achieve sustainable development goals.

On the first day of the conference, Dr. Tshepang Mosiea (Director, the Department of Science and Innovation) delivered an insightful online lecture, sharing the experiences of Social Innovators from South Africa. The valedictory session of this programme will be conducted on Thursday.

The second day of the conference featured lectures by Dr. Nageswara Rao Ambati (Dean, Research and Publication Division, Gujarat National Law University) and Prof. KJ Joseph (Director, Gulati Institute of Finance & Taxation) on pertinent topics related to innovation and entrepreneurship.

The conference hosted a compelling panel discussion, where distinguished speakers from around the world shared their perspectives on Social Entrepreneurship and Women. The panel discussion featured following Eminent speakers Dr. Mike Snowden (Senior Lecturer, Public Health Lead, University of Huddersfield); Robert J Bell (CEO, Graydon Lloyd Business Development Advisor, KADME); Dr. Jamie P. Halsall (Reader, Dept. of Behavioral & Social Science, University of Huddersfield); Prof. Roopinder Oberoi (Dept. of Political Science, University of Delhi); and Dr. Ernest Christian Winful (Accounting & Finance Department, Accra Technical University).