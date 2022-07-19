Follow Us:
‘Art of War to Art of Living’, a fiction book from a Railway officer

The book that narrates the spiritual journey of a technocrat from China is penned by Ravi Valluri, a Railway officer posted in Traffic Service in Chennai.

SNS | New Delhi | July 19, 2022 5:32 pm

A book titled “Art of War to Art of Living” tells the riveting tale that draws its inspiration from the true story of an exceedingly bright and successful technocrat in China. What’s surprising about the fiction is it’s penned by an officer with the Indian Railway Traffic Service, Ravi Valluri.

The protagonist of the story, a young woman, achieves unprecedented success before things take a dramatic turn. She decides to follow in the footsteps of Xuan Zang, the ancient Chinese traveller who came to India in the quest for pristine Buddhism and Buddhist texts.

Fourteen hundred years later, with highly improved logistics, in an interconnected webbed world, why does Xiao Ming decide to follow the arduous path of the ancient monk? The book unfolds the mystery.

Apart from “Art of War to Art of Living”, Ravi Valluri authored 10 books including “Divine Whispers 365 Quotes of H. H. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar”. Currently, he is posted at Chennai as Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Southern Railway.

The author is also a faculty of the Art of Living and conducts the Happiness Programme, yoga and meditation sessions of the Art of Living.

 

