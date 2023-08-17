9th class student dies of cardiac arrest in Telangana

In a tragic incident, a ninth class student died of cardiac arrest in Telangana on Thursday.

The incident occurred in Khammam town. M. Rajesh (14) collapsed after complaining chest pain while attending classes at a local government high school.

School teachers rushed him to a hospital but he succumbed on the way. Doctors said he died of cardiac arrest

This is the latest in a series of such incidents in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

This came a day after a 46-year-old man died while playing badminton in Hyderabad. K. Krishna Reddy collapsed while playing the game with some friends at a playground in Ramanthapur area.

Young individuals succumbed to sudden heart attacks while working out at a gym, playing sports or attending their daily chores in recent months.

Last week, a 16-year-old student died of a heart attack while dancing at her college fete in Telangana’s Karimnagar district.

G. Pradeepthi, a student of 11th standard, suddenly collapsed while dancing during a college freshers’ party at Telangana State Model School and Junior College in Nyalakondannapally.

She succumbed while being transported to a hospital in an ambulance.

Pradeepthi had a pre-existing heart condition. She was born with a heart defect.

Last month, a 31-year-old man died due to a heart attack after a workout session at a gym in Khammam. This came two days after a 33-year-old succumbed to cardiac arrest in the same town.

In June, a man died of cardiac arrest while playing badminton in Jagtiyal town. In March, a school teacher in Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, suffered a cardiac arrest in the classroom and died.

On February 28, a man died of cardiac arrest while playing badminton in Hyderabad. On February 25, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding of his relative in Nirmal district.

A 24-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad on February 22. On February 20, a man collapsed and died during a Haldi ceremony as part of the wedding of his relative in Hyderabad.