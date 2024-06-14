3 students enter HS merit

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education today published the revised merit list of the Higher Secondary 2024 results. The revised list is after three students joined the list after their answer scripts were re-evaluated (PPS/PPR).

The students are Soham Saha of Mathabhanga High School, Cooch Behar, who has now 489 marks from the earlier 482. He is ranked eighth. In ninth position is Pranjal Ghosh of Bishnupur High School, Bankura, who now has 488 marks from the earlier 484. Satyaki Sinha of Malda has now secured the 10th spot.

With the joining of the three students in the merit list, the final count of top 10 students has now gone up to 73. The HS council sources informed that the final list will be sent to the school education department for necessary action on their part.

Advertisement