JD(U) announces 98-member national executive committee, Nitish Kumar is just a member

The members of the Janata Dal-United national executive committee have been revealed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is simply a member of the executive committee; JD(U) national president Lalan Singh has been named president. But everyone is aware that Nitish Kumar is the party’s top leader. Among the 98 members of the team, Ramnath Thakur was named general secretary, Alok Kumar Suman was named treasurer, and KC Tyagi was named personal advisor and national spokesperson.

The party’s most significant action concerned Harivansh Narayan Singh, who is not listed on the list. When questioned, Lalan Singh said that he was unable to attend the executive committee meetings because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s influence. For this reason, the party has left his name off the list. “Harivansh Ji has never attended a party gathering before. Thus, we were aware that he would not arrive. Thus, Lalan Singh stated, “the party has chosen not to list his name on the national executive committee.”

It was August 9, 2022, when the JD-U broke away from the NDA. He hasn’t shown up for any meetings since then. There’s a chance that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed him to skip meetings. We sent Harivansh Ji to the Rajya Sabha, where he was chosen by the opposition parties to be the deputy speaker. Singh stated, “He was not appointed as the Rajya Sabha’s deputy speaker by the BJP.