BSEB: Bihar 10th Board result 2022 declared

Today, March 31, at 3:00 PM, Bihar Board Matric Result 2022 has been declared. A student, Ramayani Rai topped the 500 with 487 marks. There are 39 students in the top ten, and 8 students in the top five.

The overall pass percentage is 79.88 percent. Students can check their Bihar Board 10th Result on the BSEB’s official website.

A total of 4,24,597 candidates have secured first division in the examination. 5,10,411 students have passed in the second division, while 3,47,637 students were successful in passing the examination in the third division. More than 16.45 lakh students had appeared in the examination.

This is the first time in the history of the Bihar School Examination Committee that the result of the 10th examination was released this year in March 2022.

Thus, this is the fastest matriculation result this year in the history of the committee. Earlier, the result of the annual secondary examination was released by the committee on 05 April in the year 2021 and on 06 April in the year 2019.

Here is the direct working link to download Bihar board Matric result 2022https://t.co/n2ThW182Wj

Bihar Board Chairman, Anand Kishor has also acknowledged the achievements of the students in the following words: