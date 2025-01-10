ZSI scientists discover new species of pangolins

In a significant advancement in pangolin research, scientists of zoological survey of India have identified a new species, the Indo-Burmese pangolin.

The discovery sheds light on the evolutionary diversity of pangolins. It has been revealed that this species diverged from the Chinese pangolin. The development of the species was likely influenced by dramatic geo-climatic changes in the Indo-Burma region, which is recognised as one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots.

The study was led by Dr Mukhesh Thakur of the Zoological Survey of India. Cutting edge genomic tools have been used to analyse mitochondrial genomes. “This discovery is a testament to the power of modern genetic tools in uncovering hidden diversity,” Dr Thakur said, adding, “The Indo-Burmese pangolin not only enriches the understanding of Asian pangolins but also emphasises the need for region-specific conservation efforts.”

Genetic analysis confirmed that the Indo-Burmese pangolin diverged from the Chinese pangolin around 3.4 million years ago. The species is believed to have evolved in isolation during the Pliocene Epoch, influenced by climatic and geological shifts.

Its current distribution spans parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and possibly extends to Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar.

It has become mandatory to find out tagged conservation strategies. It calls for collaborative efforts by local communities, conservation organisations and policymakers to ensure survival of this newly-identified species in the face of ongoing threats.