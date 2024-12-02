Raimona’s hidden treasure: The Chinese pangolin

In a groundbreaking discovery, conservationists and forest officials have documented the first photographic evidence of the elusive Chinese pangolin in Assam’s Raimona National Park (RNP) in Guwahati. This rare find not only brings hope for biodiversity conservation but also challenges existing assumptions about pangolin distribution in the region.

The study, published in the Journal of Threatened Taxa, was spearheaded by the Kachugaon Forest Division in collaboration with conservation NGO Aaranyak and other partners. This revelation marks a milestone in the continuous efforts to enhance conservation initiatives in the region.

“This discovery dispels the confusion about the occurrence of the Indian Pangolin in Assam and Northeast India,” explained Dipankar Lahkar, senior conservation biologist at Aaranyak and lead author of the study.

She further added,“It will likely lead to a revision of the IUCN Red List’s distribution map, aligning it with ground realities.”

The Chinese pangolin (Manis pentadactyla), often referred to as the most trafficked mammal in the world, is a shy, nocturnal, and burrowing creature. Its population has dwindled drastically due to rampant hunting for meat, traditional medicine, and illegal wildlife trade. The species is listed as ‘Critically Endangered’ in the IUCN Red List, included in Appendix I of CITES, and enjoys the highest protection under Schedule I of India’s Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

“This finding strengthens the spirit of conservation in Raimona and boosts the possibility of uncovering more hidden wildlife treasures,” said Bhanu Sinha, the divisional forest officer of Raimona National Park.

The discovery was made during systematic camera-trapping surveys conducted by RNP authorities in partnership with Aaranyak. Over 1,470 trap-days in 2022, three separate photographic records of the Chinese pangolin were obtained from semi-evergreen forests in the park’s western range. The images, captured in January and February 2022, show the pangolin navigating a dry streambed covered in deciduous Sal (Shorea robusta) trees, their fallen leaves blanketing the rocky terrain. This marks the first confirmed photographic evidence of the species in RNP, illuminating its presence in the Himalayan foothills of Assam.

Established in 2021, Raimona National Park spans 422 square kilometers in the Bodoland Territorial Region of Assam. It forms part of the India-Bhutan Transboundary Manas Conservation Area, linking forested landscapes in Bhutan, West Bengal, and the Manas Tiger Reserve. Despite its ecological significance, the region’s history of ethnopolitical conflict has posed challenges to conservation. However, efforts since 2019, including annual camera-trapping surveys, have yielded promising insights into RNP’s biodiversity.

“This find highlights Raimona’s importance as a critical habitat for rare and endangered species,” said M Firoz Ahmed, the senior scientist with Aaranyak. He added more,“It demonstrates how sustained research can lead to discoveries that shape conservation strategies.”

Raimona’s discovery stands as a beacon of hope, showing that even amid threats, the natural world can surprise us with its resilience. With strengthened conservation efforts, experts believe more hidden gems will emerge from the forests of Northeast India.