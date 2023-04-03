Live pangolin rescued, one arrested

The Special Task Force (STF) wing of Odisha Police on Sunday in a joint operation with the Forest Department rescued a live pangolin and arrested a wildlife smuggler in Bargarh district.

The accused persons identified as Mahadev Mutkia was apprehended near Bijadihi Chhaka under Padampur Police Station jurisdiction. He was nabbed while carrying out a deal to sell the protected animal, said STF officials.

“During search one live pangolin weighing 12 kg along with other incriminating materials was recovered from his possession. The accused person could not produce any authority in support of possession of such live pangolin, for which he was detained and handed over to Padmapur Forest Officials under Bargarh Forest Division for necessary legal action at their end. The protected animal was handed over to Divisional Forest Officer Bargarh for safe custody”, STF said in a statement.

The Indian pangolin, also called thick-tailed pangolin, scaly anteater and bajrakapta in Odia, is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal. It is a schedule-I protected animal under Wildlife Protection act, 1972. Schedule I provides absolute protection – offences under these are prescribed for the highest penalties.