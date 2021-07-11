With reports of 14 Zika-affected patients in Kerala, the Bengal government has also pressed the alarm button across districts to keep watch on the viral disease amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state health department, headed by the chief minister Miss Mamata Banerjee has formed an expert committee to conduct surveillance on Zika infections. The committee will hold its first meeting on Tuesday to chalk out guidelines on how to prevent the spread of the Zika virus.

“The committee will hold its meeting on Tuesday to prepare guidelines on how to prevent and control this viral disease that is caused by mosquitoes. We have already sent messages to health administrations in all districts directing them to report any suspected case of the Zika virus directly to the health department at Swasthya Bhavan.

Pregnant women need to be extra cautious because the disease can also be transmitted to the foetus from the mother,” an official in the state public health wing said.

“No Zika virus-affected case has been reported so far in Bengal,” he said requesting anonymity