Yuva Chetna distributes food among needy

Yuva Chetna distributed food among poor people at Kali Ghat Kolkata.

Swami Abhishek Brahmchari and Yuva Chetna National Convenor Rohit Kumar Singh distributed food among poor people.

Swami Abhishek Brahmchari said that Yuva Chetna is working day night for the betterment of poor people.Swami Abhishek Brahmchari said that after 75 Years of Independence poverty has not finished.Yuva Chetna objective is to enrich poor and weaker section of the society.

Yuva Chetna National Convenor Rohit Kumar Singh Said that our main objective is to help poor people of the country.Mr Singh said that Political Parties are not interested for the development of people rather they are only interested for their own development.National Convenor Of Yuva Chetna Rohit Kumar Singh said that We are strengthening our organisation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.Mr Singh appealed youth community to come up for the development of Nation.

Mr Singh Said that from last few years some people are playing dirty politics on the ground of religion which is not good.

Rohit Kumar Singh stated that we believe in Lord Ram. Rohit Kumar Singh said that we don’t need certificates of Hinduism from anyone.