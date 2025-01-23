Youngest grandson of poet Kazi Nazrul dies

In just three months, another grandson of rebel poet Kazi Nazrul Islam passed away. He was the youngest one.

Babul Kazi (59), the only son of elocutionist Kazi Sabyasachi was laid to rest at a graveyard in Dhaka yesterday. Babul, a businessman by profession, suffered a major burn injuries on 19 January and was shifted to Dhaka Burn Hospital immediately.

“He suffered 74 per cent burn injuries as the hospital diagnosed,” said Babul’s sister Khilkhil Kazi. She added: “He was a smoker and was charred the moment he’d ignited a cigarette lighter inside the toilet at home in the morning.” Babul was a student of Churulia Naba Krishna High School at his grandfather’s birth place for two years since 1978. Kazi Nazrul died in Dhaka in 1976 and on 1 October Babul’s cousin brother Kazi Anirban died after a major cardiac arrest in Switzerland.

Babul’s father Kazi Sabyasachi died at 49 in 1980 and uncle Kazi Anirudhha, a guitarist, died at 42 years in 1974 in Kolkata.