People should realise a wounded tiger is more dangerous, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee declared on Sunday as she hit the streets for the first time after sustaining injuries in an alleged attack in Nandigram.

To mark Nandigram Divas and Farmers’ Day, commemorating the death of 14 villagers in police firing during the anti-land acquisition protest in 2007, the Trinamul Youth Congress organised a rally from Mahatma Gandhi’s statue on Mayo Road to Hazra crossing.

Miss Banerjee, in a wheelchair, was at the forefront, accompanied by Trinamul Youth Congress president Abhishek Banerjee, other state ministers, among them Firad Hakim and Aroop Biswas, TMC candidates for Kolkata Port and Tollygunge constituencies respectively. Other TMC candidates like Sashi Panja, Debasish Kumar, Nayana Bandopadhyay of Shyampukur, Rash Behari and Chowringhee were also present in the rally.

Miss Banerjee said at Hazra crossing: “We will continue to fight… I’m still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. Doctors advised me 15 days rest but if I take rest then people who have conspired against me will get the advantage.”

“Every hour, every minute is important before election and already some days have been lost due to my injuries. I will travel across the state from North to South Bengal on my wheelchair. People should know an injured tiger is even more dangerous,” she said.