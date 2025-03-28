World knows what is happening in Bengal: BJP leader on Mamata Banerjee’s heckling

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Friday took a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that she should have been prepared for the protest she faced during her address at Kellogg College, Oxford University, as the world is aware of the situation of the state.

His remarks came after a group of students disrupted Banerjee’s speech, raising concerns over post-poll violence in West Bengal and the recent RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape case.

Speaking to IANS, Ghosh said, “I had earlier advised Mamata Banerjee that if she is going on a foreign visit, she should go prepared, keeping in mind the crime against women and minors getting married. I had said that she would have to answer for this. When the question came, she got upset — she does not have an answer.”

He further asserted that people across the world are aware of the situation in Bengal.

“The world knows what is happening in Bengal. Big people from here are sitting abroad… So if such an incident happens there, then you will have to answer. What will happen if you get upset?” he questioned.

The Chief Minister had been invited to speak at Kellogg College on the social development of women, children, and marginalised communities.

During her speech, she highlighted welfare schemes such as ‘Swasthya Saathi’ and ‘Kanyashree.’ However, while discussing the industrial landscape of West Bengal and investment in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a group of protesters from the back of the audience stood up with placards referencing post-poll violence and the RG Kar rape case.

The protesters attempted to disrupt the event by shouting during her speech. However, Banerjee remained composed and completed her address without further interruptions.

In response to the heckling, she told the protesters, “Tell your party to increase its strength in our state (West Bengal) so that they can fight with us.”

Amid the confrontation, the Trinamool Congress Chief also pulled up an old photograph from the early 1990s, showing herself with a bandaged head, claiming it as proof of an attempt to kill her during her time in the opposition.