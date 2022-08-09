World Indigenous Peoples Day: Mamata Banerjee hails the community

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wishes the people on the occasion of the world indigenous peoples day.

Mamata Banerjee tweeted from her official Twitter handle, “On this International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, let us celebrate the ethnic and cultural diversity of our great country. Let us acknowledge and uphold all the indigenous communities for their invaluable contributions to the society and environment.”

She further added, “GoWB has always ensured welfare and upliftment of tribal communities through several schemes like Shikshashree, Jai Johar, Chaa Sundari, Lakshmir Bhandar, and creation of Tribal Development Dept. among others. We will continue to honour them and protect their rights.”

She further tweeted recounting welfare measures of Government.

