Know More: World Indigenous Peoples Day

World Indigenous Peoples Day: Every Year on 9 August, International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is celebrated across the globe. This day is marked to protect the rights of the indigenous populations.

On 23 December 1994, United Nations decided to celebrate this day to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of the indigenous communities.

After analyzing the indigenous issues presented by the Economic and Social Council, the Commission on Human Rights adopted a resolution in April 2000 to set up the Permanent United Nations Forum.

The theme for this year, International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples 2022 is “The Role of Indigenous Women in the Preservation and Transmission of Traditional Knowledge”

The first Working Group on Indigenous Populations was formed by the United Nations on 9 August 1982, following the UN meeting in Geneva.

A meeting was called and the UN body was assigned the task to draft the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

The main focus of the work of the UN body is to work on the issues related to education, culture, economic and social development, environment, and health of these communities.

United Nations also shared a series of tweets regarding the contribution of indigenous people.

United Nations tweeted, “Tuesday is #IndigenousDay – a time to celebrate indigenous peoples everywhere & their contributions to our world.”

Tuesday is #IndigenousDay – a time to celebrate indigenous peoples everywhere & their contributions to our world.

United Nations also remembers the contribution of indigenous women and tweeted, “Indigenous women play a key role in their communities & beyond by sharing traditional knowledge & speaking up for land conservation, women’s empowerment, human rights & more.”