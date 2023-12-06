Worker crushed in tunnel collapse

A worker lost his life during pipe-laying operation for the municipal fish farm near Nabadwip cremation ground at Ward 18. The victim, identified as Gautam Biswas, a resident of Char Phansitala in the Nabadwip police station area, was fatally injured as the ground collapsed while tunnelling for the pipeline.

The municipality was in the process of expanding its water infrastructure to facilitate the transfer of water from one location to another for the municipal fish farm. The incident occurred on Monday, and eyewitnesses report that the collapse in the tunnel happened suddenly, trapping Gautam Biswas beneath the earth.

Rescue efforts were initiated by the fellow workers and authorities. During attempts to extricate him from the tunnel, a soil cutter was employed and eyewitnesses claimed that the cutting machine struck Gautam Biswas’s head. Once rescued, he was rushed to Nabadwip State General Hospital, where he died. Local authorities and the police have launched an investigation into the incident to ascertain the circumstances leading to the worker’s tragic demise.

