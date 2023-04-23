On the occasion of Earth Day, a leading agency dealing in environmental concerns, announced setting up of realtime air quality monitors, across leading schools and institutions in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. ‘

This initiative is supported by the Clean Air Toolbox Program of Columbia University, New York. These air quality monitoring centers will be set up across the most polluted or non-attainment cities with the objective to make children and youth aware about the air pollution to inspire them to protect themselves and take positive action.

A team of SwitchON Foundation team along with experts and advisors will train students on how to use the air quality data from these monitors and government monitors, prepare reports and spread awareness amongst their campus and community and take positive action through the school academic year. The air quality monitors will report minute-by-minute changes in the air quality levels and provide alerts if pollution levels rise.

Experts say children are more vulnerable to pollution because their lungs are underdeveloped and their immune systems are weaker. And yet, nine out of 10 children around the world are breathing in toxins that exceed safe levels. Supporting this initiative, Manfred Auster, Consul-General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Kolkata said, “Air pollution is a serious health concern and it affects all of us, but children are particularly at risk. Change has to start with all of us and building children’s awareness is key.”