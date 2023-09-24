Work for installing CCTVs within JU campus begins

Jadavpur University, has today initiated the installation of a comprehensive CCTV surveillance system across its main campus and the Salt Lake campus, spanning a total of 29 cameras. The decision comes after a tragic incident involving a first-year student who fell victim to alleged ragging activities at the Men’s Hostel on 10 August. University authorities, in collaboration with external experts from ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation), have meticulously planned the strategic placement of these 29 CCTV cameras.

Each of the university’s main gates will receive dual-camera coverage, while administrative buildings will also have vigilant surveillance. In addition to realtime monitoring, the cameras will possess a 30-day memory capacity for data retention. They will not only monitor individuals entering the university premises but also capture images of vehicles entering and exiting the campus, thus enhancing security measures.

The decision to instal this state-of-the-art CCTV system was made after a recent meeting between university officials and representatives from ISRO, who are known for their expertise in advanced technology applications. University vice-chancellor Buddhaddeb Sau emphasized that this initiative aims to bolster both security and internal scrutiny, ensuring a safer environment for students. The tragic incident on 10 August, where a first-year student fell from a hostel balcony due to alleged ragging, led to widespread public outcry.

Advertisement

Thirteen individuals have been apprehended by the police in connection with the incident, with one of them released on bail. The university’s decision to instal CCTV cameras is seen as a significant step towards preventing such incidents and ensuring the safety of students within the campus.

The university administration has also hinted at the possibility of implementing additional security measures in future to create a secure and conducive academic environment. The involvement of ISRO in this project reflects the seriousness with which the university is approaching security concerns.