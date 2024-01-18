Women’s commission to highlight women’s rights, safety at Book Fair

With just a day to the commencement of the muchawaited 47th International Kolkata Book Fair at Boi Mela Prangan, Salt Lake, West Bengal Commission for Women is all set to begin with its holistic awareness of women’s rights, safety and welfare at stall no 193 (near Gate 1). The stall will be inaugurated on 19 January. The commission’s stall will have awareness programmes, cultural activities and interactive sessions every day between 4-7.30pm to uplift women and provide them with wholesome support in every possible way.

Eminent personalities from different walks of society, women achievers and students will grace the events and support the cause. Every day the remaining stall time will be dedicated to women, who can simply walk in for any help. Members and staff of the commission will be present at the stall to aid them with guidance, solutions and the related process. There would be performance by inmates of Bardhaman Correctional Home.

We would felicitate achievers from different streams of life. There would be a karate performance by a women’s group from Howrah displaying self-defence measures, discussions on nutrition and food safety by eminent doctors, a workshop on how music works as a tool to minimize violence and diseases,” said Shoma Maitra, member secretary, West Bengal Commission for Women. The officer said that the commission also gets complaints from different nearby states and then it takes up matters with other state commissions.

West Bengal Commission for Women is a monitoring and recommendatory body that investigates and examines all matters relating to the safeguards provided for women under the Constitution of India and other laws and recommends steps to be taken by the State Government for effective implementation of such safeguards.