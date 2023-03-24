Women-only washroom, breast-feeding corners in every KMC wards

In an effort to curb air pollution in the city that has become a cause for concern, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is now focused on the congested areas.

The civic body has decided to identify the source of air pollution in densely-populated areas of the city.

With lens on the congested areas, KMC bustee department is trying to find out the source of pollution in wards that are thickly populated. The civic body would send its officials to visit those pockets to examine the source of air pollution in those areas. According to the MMiC of the bustee development, environment and heritage department of the KMC, Swapan Samaddar, after finding out the source of air pollution in those areas, it would put efforts to come up with a suitable solution to the causes of air pollution in those pockets of the city.

The bustee department of the KMC is also planning to come up with toilets and bathrooms for women. The amenities, only for women, would be constructed in every ward of KMC. As per the plan, the department is considering facilities including toilets, bathrooms, changing rooms, and filtered water. The civic body has plans of setting up one such facility with breastfeeding corners in every ward. The department is said to have asked its councillors to identify space for setting up the facility in their wards, informed sources in KMC.