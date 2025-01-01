Woman hurt as 2 buses race at Telengabagan

An accident in Telengabagan due to reckless driving by two buses led to protests by the locals. Reports said one person was seriously injured and admitted to R G Kar Hospital. The incident sparked tension in the area, leading to vandalism of buses by local residents.

One lane in Ultadanga was completely blocked due to this incident, leading to significant traffic congestion in the area.

Locals alleged that despite repeated complaints, reckless driving in the area continues, resulting in frequent accidents. The latest incident of buses racing is one more example. Locals also accused policemen from Maniktala police station, who were present at the scene, of inaction. The accident involved a Bagbazar-Garia station route and the popular L238 plying on the Howrah-Barasat route. While the buses were trying to overtake each other, one person was injured, leaving her critically injured. She was rushed to R G Kar Hospital for treatment. Residents complained that buses are often driven recklessly in this area, leading to multiple accidents in the past. Despite this, no strict measures were taken by the authorities, they alleged.

Angry residents confronted police and local council representatives as soon as they arrived. A local said, “The Howrah-Barasat L238 bus was speeding dangerously. The signal was red, and a woman was crossing the road. Ignoring the signal, the bus ran over her leg.” Another resident added, “Police just sit in depots doing nothing, leading to such accidents. Or how else, how can a bus jump signal and speed through like that?” Upon hearing about the incident, TMC MLA Supti Pandey rushed to the spot. She stated, “The bus was speeding recklessly. We will thoroughly investigate how this incident occurred and also look into whether the police were negligent.”