Woman on dharna to have hubby back

Seuli Khatun, a housewife of Kumedpur village under the Itahar police station in North Dinajpur district, has launched a dharna in front of the house of her husband, claiming him back.

According to Ms Khatun, her husband, Washim Akram, asked her to sign a document without her knowing what it actually was and later claimed that he had divorced her.

Sources said that family members of Akram beat her up and misbehaved with her as she sat in front of his house today.

After being informed of the matter, the police reached the spot and controlled the situation, it is learnt.

The protesting woman had to undergo treatment in a local hospital, while she later filed an FIR against Akram and his parents at the Itahar police station.

“While studying in college around one-and-a-half years ago, the two fell in love and eloped from the Kumedpur village and settled in some other state after getting married. Around a fortnight ago, Akram, however, returned home alone, leaving his wife in the other state,” a local source said, adding that Khatun also returned home very recently.

“My husband asked me to sign a paper. I did the same without any query. But a few days ago, he returned home leaving me alone. He then claimed that he had divorced me. Today, when I demanded that he meet me, he, along with his parents beat me up severely,” Khatun said.

Akram could not be contacted for comment on the matter. A police officer at the Itahar police station said that an investigation stated into the matter.