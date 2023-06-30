With no candidate of its own, Left banks on Independents in Kalimpong

The CPI (M)-led Left Front, that had kept absolute control over the Hills before Gorkhaland movement, could not field a single candidate for two-tier Panchayat polls in the Kalimpong district.

Darjeeling district CPI (M) secretary Saman Pathak said on Friday that his party had decided to extend support to Independent candidates, who are contesting both Gram Panchayat and Panchayat Samiti, under the jurisdiction of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) in Kalimpong district, having failed to nominate our party candidate.

“We have fielded 21 party candidates for Gram Panchayat in tea plantation area, especially Bijanbari block area, in Darjeeling Hills,” said Pathak, a former Rajya Sabha member from the Hills. According to him, the CPI (M) also fielded three candidates for Panchayat Samiti polls and extended support to two more Independent candidates there.

The CPI (M) leader also disclosed that party activists have also decided to extend support to another group of Independent candidates, who are anti -Trinamool Congress led alliance and anti-BJP led alliance in Darjeeling and Kalimpong Hills.

Notably, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), led by the GTA Chief Executive Anit Thapa, is contesting the Panchayat polls in association with Trinamool Congress in both Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

On the other hand, anti-Trinamool Hill based political parties like Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) led by Mann Ghisingh, Gorkha Jan Mukti Morcha ( GJMM) led by Bimal Gurung, Hamro Party led by Ajoy Edwards, Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxists (CPRM), ‘breakaway’ group of CPI(M) and others have united to take on the BGPM and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), especially under the leadership of BJP’s Darjeeling MP Raju Bista.

Bista, demanding deployment of Central Forces in the Hills, yesterday severed a representation to the Governor of West Bengal Dr C V Ananda Bose.

“What is happening in the Hills is very disturbing,” Dr Bose told reporters here yesterday.

Governor of West Bengal Dr Bose, addressing a programme of students in Kalimpong today, echoed his view in favour of conducting free and fair rural polls in the Hills.

Dr Bose also pointed out education system should be free from corruption and society will be free from fear of terror tactics.

It may be noted that the Darjeeling district CPI(M) leadership, once kept absolute control over the Darjeeling Hills before Gorkhaland Movement, has lost control gradually since 1986 and after setting up of Darjeeling Gorkha Hill Council (DGHC), has started campaigning especially in four Gram Panchayat areas in Jalpaiguri district, which is under the control of Siliguri Police Commissionerate, fielding candidates in almost all seats.

Darjeeling district CPI(M) secretary Saman Pathak today, in a written letter to Siliguri Police Commissioner, demanded deployment of Central forces in the sensitive booths soon in Dabgram Fulbari Assembly segment.

Pathak also alleged that ruling party candidates may use the police influence for their electoral advantages. He also requested Police Commissioner to ask the police not to bow down before ruling party candidates.

On the other hand, in a significant political development, six MLAs belonging to the BJP, staged dharna in in front of Cooch Behar district administration building, protesting against the police atrocities, after arrest of several party candidates, who are contesting three tire rural polls.

BJP MLA Mihir Goswami alleged the police have arrested party candidates, who are contesting Zila Parishad, Panchayat Samiti and even Gram Panchayat in connection with old police cases against them.

Trinamool Congress leader, Udayan Guho, who is also North Bengal Development Minister, brushed aside BJP’s allegations.