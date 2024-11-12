With focus on development, CM to meet development board chiefs

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at Bagdogra this afternoon and left for Darjeeling, where she will attend several meetings focused on development in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA), starting tomorrow.

Upon her arrival at Bagdogra Airport, members of the Lepcha community welcomed her with traditional khada scarves. They also submitted a memorandum outlining various issues. In response, CM Banerjee assured them that she would review the concerns raised and take appropriate actions.

Notably, members of the Indigenous Lepcha Tribal Association (ILTA) met CM Banerjee at the airport today, while members of the Mayal Lang Lepcha Development Board, currently led by Kalimpong MLA Ruden Sada Lepcha, did not attend.

Advertisement

Tomorrow, the chief minister will meet GTA representatives and chairpersons of all development boards to discuss development priorities and ongoing projects. She will also inaugurate the SARAS Mela at Darjeeling’s iconic Chowrasta, popularly known as the Mall, on 13 November. Her return to Kolkata is scheduled for 14 November, pending her participation in the Birsa Munda Diwas celebrations at Adivasi Bhavan, Rajarhat, which commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.

The SARAS Mela, organised by the panchayat and rural development department, is a national event highlighting the skills of rural artisans, particularly women, empowering them by offering a direct platform to connect with urban consumers and promote their crafts.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, CM Banerjee said, “I did not come here during the elections, but I always wish for Darjeeling to thrive. I want the Terai, Dooars, tea gardens—all to flourish. May all the people be well.”

She expressed confidence in her party’s by-election candidates, Jay Prakash Toppo in Madarihat and Sangeeta Roy in Sutai, noting her optimism for positive results.

This visit marks her return to Darjeeling after several months. In preparation for the SARAS Mela, Chowrasta has been beautifully decorated, and connecting roads in the area have been repaired. The Mall, a favourite among tourists, is expected to draw even larger crowds, as the fair will feature artisans from across the state showcasing their crafts.

This festive promises to be a significant attraction for both tourists and residents, bridging urban and rural communities through art and cultural exchange.