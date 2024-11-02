Will talk to Mamata on expanding core committee: Anubrata

Anubrata Mondal, former district president of Trinamul Congress in Birbhum said that he will give a proposal to party chief Mamata Banerjee to expand the core committee and include leaders from all blocks of the district.

Talking to the Media, Anubrata Mondal said that the six-member core committee, set up by Mamata Banerjee has been mostly concentrated in the Bolpur area and he will meet her after the Kali Puja and other Bengali festivals are over and seek expansion of the core committee.

“I have planned to propose Didi to set up a 15-member strong core committee in Birbhum district for better and efficient functioning with representatives from all the blocks of the district,” said Anubrata.

Few days back, Miss Banerjee had called Anubrata Mondal over and directed him to work along with the core committee in Birbhum district.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had formed the core committee with two sitting MPs to run the party after the arrest of Anubrata, the then TMC Birbhum district president in the cross-border cattle smuggling case by the CBI and then by the ED.

The core committee organised campaigning for two major elections – the three-tier gram panchayat in 2023 and the Lok Sabha in 2024 successfully and fared very well.

In fact, in the absence of Anubrata, both the elections were peaceful and non-controversial.

Suri MLA and member of the core committee, Bikash Roy Choudhury said that the core committee works according to the CM’s instructions. “Anybody can give proposals to our party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and only she can decide about such requests,” added Bikash Roy Choudhury.

Anubrata’s proposal to expand the core committee has set off discussions in political circles in the district since his return to Birbhum district.

The relationship between Kajal Shiekh, sabhadhipati of Birbhum zilla parishad and Anubrata, former district president has not been normal and both are keeping a distance with each other till date.