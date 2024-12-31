West Burdwan ADM orders probe in alleged silicosis death

Additional district magistrate (general) of West Burdwan, Subhashini E has directed the chief medical officer health (CMOH) to probe the alleged silicosis death case of Subol Roy (29) of Barabhui village, under Salanpur police station area and submit a report within 10 days.

Earlier, the family members and relatives of the victim had submitted a memorandum to the ADM alleging that despite being admitted at local Pithaikeary Health Centre for a long time, the doctors failed to treat silicosis.

After suffering for more than a year and also undergoing treatment at one of the top private superspeciality hospitals in the country, he died a few days ago when his lungs stopped functioning. A Durgapur-based private superspeciality hospital had also diagnosed him suffering from acute silicosis.

The family members have alleged that on 24 April, despite having a negative report of his sputum test, the doctors continued with the treatment of tuberculosis. He used to work in a quartz stone crushing unit in Salanpur, from where he had developed the disease.

Already the National Human Rights Commission has taken up the issue of death cases due to silicosis in Salanpur block and has directed the district magistrate, S Ponnambalam to submit a report within eight weeks. Two cases have been lodged with the National Human Rights Commission of spreading of silicosis due to massive pollution generated by the stone crashing factories in Salanpur block of West Burdwan flouting all the pollution control norms.

Jagannath Roy (30), of the same village had also died allegedly due to silicosis long back.

A five-member medical team sent by CMOH of West Burdwan has already visited the house of the victim and has talked with the family members and examined his medical files.

A board will be set up in the first week of January and the family members will be called along with his medical files by the district health department on the instructions of CMOH.

On 3 January, the district health department is going to organize a health camp in Barabhui village and have urged all villagers to visit the free health camp. Allegedly, over 100 villagers are still suffering from silicosis in Salanpur block’s Barabhui village.