West Bengal: 80 pc votes polled in Panchayat election

Eighty per cent voters exercised their franchise in the three-tier Panchayat election, which was held on Saturday.

The polling which had started at 7 am ended at 5pm and the poll percentage was 66.28 per cent, according to the State Election Commission. However, the poll percentage went up by 14 per cent taking the total to 80 per cent as those who had been waiting in the queue after 5pm were allowed to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, Governor AC Ananda Bose left for New Delhi to submit his report to the Home Ministry. Bose had visited several places on Saturday and talked to the voters. He had told them to cast their votes without any fear. He also received many telephone calls from the people, who alleged that they were prevented from casting their votes.

According to the SEC, votes cast in Alipurduar was 78.46 per cent. The poll percentage in Bankura, Birbhum, Cooch Behar and South Dinajpur was 83.05, 83.20,78.37 and 59.13 per cent respectively. In North Dinajpur, it was 79.59 per cent, South 24 parganas 81.44 pc, Purulia 81.37 pc, East Midnapore 83.14 pc, and East Burdwan 80.05 pc.

In West Burdwan, the poll percentage was 72.51 pc, while in North 24 Parganas and Nadia 80.49 pc and 80.88 pc respectively. In Kalimpong, it was 67.21 pc, Murshidabad 80.78 pc and Malda 79.37 pc.

Birbhum had recorded 83.20 per cent polling, which is the highest in the state. This is for the first time since 2011, polling was held in the district without Anubrata Mondol, who is now in the Tihar jail.

East Midnapore, the strong base of Suvendu Adhikari, had recorded 83.14 pc voting. South Dinajpur recorded 59.13 pc votes, which is the lowest in the state.

Political experts said the presence of women voters was remarkable across the state and the Trinamool Congress is heavily banking on them.

The Panchayat election has once again exposed the organizational weakness of the CPI-M, Congress, BJP and ISF. Except for some stray incidents, the polling was peaceful in 14 districts.