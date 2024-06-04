Welfare scheme beneficiaries reject exit poll predictions

Common people in the district enjoying the benefits of various beneficiary schemes launched by state chief minister Mamata Banerjee, have come out openly against the exit poll results predictions showing decline of TMC LS seats.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the other day cautioned the party workers and the common people not to get swayed by the exit poll results predictions. She termed the exit poll result motivated and baseless.

The Lakshmir Bhandar beneficiaries, old-age and widow pension beneficiaries are highly annoyed with exit poll results, showing decline in Lok Sabha seats for TMC and gain for BJP.

Some of the beneficiaries from Singur, Haripal and Serampore like Namita Jana, Amrita Jana, Rina Dutta and others said, “The BJP, lead by Narendra Modi has deprived us of 100 days’ work, Awas Yojana and ration. Mamata Banerjee has stood by us. The Lakshmir Bhandar, old-age and widow pension have helped us survive. We are confident that after receiving beneficiary schemes people will not betray Didi. Each receiver of beneficiary schemes has voted in favour of Trinamul Congress out of gratitude. We are confident that Serampore, Hooghly and Arambagh Lok Sabha seats will go in favour of the ruling party. BJP will be completely ousted from Arambagh and Hooghly LS constituencies and forming of the BJP government at Centre is doubtful.”