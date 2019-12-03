The Assembly will work towards preserving at least three books of Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee at its library for the members of the House, speaker Biman Banerjee told the House today. He also asked the state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee to ensure steps for inviting the Nobel laureate to the House for a special session. Addressing the House on the motion to congratulate Nobel laureate Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee, the speaker said that he had agreed to the demand of Partha Chatterjee, who requested for the preservation of at least three books of the laureate in the House library.

He has also accepted a demand in principle of the Congress MLA Asit Mitra for taking steps to extend invitation to the laureate for a special session in the House on him. “The house will work towards preserving at least three books of Abhjit Vinayak Banerjee in the House library. The House also has accepted in principle the demand of the Congress legislator Asit Mitra to extend invitation to the Nobel laureate for a special session on him. State parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee has been asked to take steps to use his good office in implementing the decision”, Mr Banerjee told the House.

However, the speaker took a dig at the legislators for being “infrequent” to the House library and asked the legislators to make it a habit to use the library more frequently, so that the books stored there would come handy to them while addressing in the House and also would help in enlightening us by sharing the knowledge gathered from the books stored there. “Honourable members are being requested to visit the House library more frequently, so that the members can take advantage of the books stored in enriching their knowledge and enlighten us on various subjects that may be discussed in the House,” the speaker told the House.

The state parliamentary affairs minister while addressing the House said on the motion of congratulations to Nobel laureate Abijit Vinayak Banerjee said: “We salute his endeavour the way he had succeeded in bridging the social science with economics. In reality, his work towards alleviation of poverty, illiteracy and malnutrition has worked wonders and that is why he was accorded with the Nobel prize”.