Water therapy for prostate problems

Rezum Water Vapor Therapy has emerged as a promising solution, according to Dr. C. Mallikarjuna, Managing Director and Chief Consultant Urologist at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU). Speaking on the occasion of the launch of this treatment, Dr. Mallikarjuna highlighted its benefits. Eminent doctors from Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology Banjara Hills, Dr. Syed Md. Ghouse, Senior Consultant Urologist and Dr. Vijay Kumar Sarma Madduri, Consultant Urologist, were also part of the launch.

Prostate enlargement is a common issue affecting many. Current treatments often involve medication followed by surgery. However, both approaches have their downsides, including erectile dysfunction and issues with ejaculation, particularly in younger patients.

“Medications can delay the need for surgery, but over time, the results diminish, and outcomes in patients who delay the surgery are not great. Additionally, both medications and surgeries can cause sexual health issues like erectile dysfunction and ejaculation problems, which can be distressing, especially for sexually active and younger individuals. Water vapor therapy is a breakthrough in addressing these concerns. It offers noticeable results within 15 days to a month,” said Dr Mallikarjuna.

Advertisement

The treatment uses steam, delivered via injection, to target and shrink the excess prostate tissue compressing the urinary tract.