# Bengal

Wall collapse kills woman in Bankura

Incessant rains claimed the life of an elderly woman after the portion of a two-storey house collapsed that left eight others, including a child injured in Bankura.

SNS | Kolkata | September 15, 2024 7:38 am

Incessant rains claimed the life of an elderly woman after the portion of a two-storey house collapsed that left eight others, including a child injured in Bankura. Another woman, Putul Tudu suffered grave wounds when the wall of her cattle shed caved in at a locality in Kalna on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Kumorpara near Kalna town. The woman was supervising drainage of her waterlogged house. Kalna recorded 38 mm rainfall today. At Konarpur in Kotulpur block in Bankura, the portion of a mud structured residential house collapsed at 1 am today due to heavy rains.

